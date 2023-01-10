Brand Machine Group appoints new chief financial officer

Brand Machine Group (BMG), the fashion and lifestyle brand owner and global licensing house, has appointed James Simpson as its new chief financial officer to drive strategic growth at the organisation.

Simpson, a former Asos executive, joins BMG from Science In Sport, where he served as the finance officer and was responsible for the high-growth, multi-channel, international consumer business that is now listed on AIM.

In his new role at BMG, Simpson “will be at the heart of the business and its strategy of rapid international expansion,” explains the group. He will also work to develop the direct-to-consumer business further by scaling the group's portfolio of Penfield, Duchamp, Portofino Kids and U.S. Polo Assn. web stores, alongside further retail store openings in 2023 and onwards.

Commenting on his appointment, Boo Jalil, chief executive at Brand Machine Group, said in a statement: “James comes to us with exemplary experience in delivering strategy, governance, and planning for major companies at times of rapid digital and retail expansion. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Simpson added: “I’m hugely excited to be joining Brand Machine Group at such a pivotal moment for the company. The group has a very impressive expansion journey to date matched with a great energy and focus on where it’s going, so supporting and driving this success further is truly a compelling proposition I wanted to be a part of.”

Brand Machine Group houses a portfolio of fashion, sports, and outdoor brands across adults and childrenswear clothing and accessories, including Penfield, Duchamp, U.S. Polo Assn., Jack Wills, Ben Sherman, Elle Junior, Franklin & Marshall, Lyle & Scott, Lee, and Original Penguin.