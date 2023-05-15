British Beauty Council appoints first-ever ambassadors

The British Beauty Council has appointed its first-ever ambassadors to raise awareness of the British beauty industry globally.

Founded in 2018, the not-for-profit British Beauty Council was formed to tackle issues facing the beauty industry and has signed up seven leading industry professionals to act as ambassadors as it looks to "take beauty to the next level".

This includes the appointment of renowned make-up artist Bobbi Brown as its first US ambassador, described by the organisation as an “integral part” of its strategy to grow internationally. The council added that they will harness Brown’s "unique industry insights to support and grow brands and beauty experts (she) believes in".

Commenting on her new role, Brown, said in a statement: "I’m excited to work with the team at the council to see how this role can make a difference to the British Beauty industry on a global scale.

"Plus, I am a total anglophile – I love the cool aesthetic of British design and British beauty. So, this is set to be a really exciting partnership."

The British Beauty Council has also appointed six other ambassadors to help boost the organisation's reach.

These include celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight, make-up artist Mary Greenwell, This Works founder Kathy Phillips, Beauty Pie founder Marcia Kilgore, beauty journalist and diversity advocate Dr Ateh Jewel and skincare expert Caroline Hirons.