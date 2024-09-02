British Council’s Anna Bubnova awarded honorary MBE

Anna Bubnova, the British Council’s head of arts, Ukraine, has been awarded an honorary MBE by His Majesty The King for her “outstanding work in strengthening UK-Ukraine cultural relations”.

The accolade for services to UK/Ukraine cultural relations follows her significant contribution to the success of the Ukraine-UK Season of Culture in 2022-23, which featured artist residencies, talks, film, music, literature, drama and dance.

The collaborative initiative between the British Council and the Ukrainian Institute featured over 40 projects in more than 20 cities across the UK to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and strengthen cultural connections.