British luxury pyjama designer Derek Rose dies aged 93

Derek Rose, the British luxury pyjama designer who has dressed the British Royal family, popstar Harry Styles, actors Eddie Redmayne and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as John Lennon and Yoko Ono, who wore matching his-and-hers pyjamas, has died at the age of 93.

In a statement, the family-owned company said that Derek Peter Rose, founder and chairman, passed away on August 29, surrounded by his family.

“Derek was not only the heart of our company but also a towering figure in British menswear,” read the statement. “Derek loved the clothing trade - not just the business itself, but the people and the products. He delighted in working with mills, manufacturers, agents and retailers to produce the garments that defined the brand.”

“His global vision and insistence on quality led to a loyal clientele in more than fifty countries, yet he remained most proud of the relationships he built with our suppliers and customers.”

The Rose family has been designing and manufacturing men’s clothing since 1926, when Derek Rose’s father, Jack Lewis Rose, founded the business. Derek joined his father in 1953, before launching the Derek Rose London brand known today in 1975, with a manufacturing base in Congleton, Cheshire, England.

During the 1980s and 1990s, the company grew into an international wholesale sales business, working with stores and boutiques in more than 45 countries, with over two-thirds of sales coming from outside the UK. This resulted in the company receiving the prestigious Queen’s Award for Export Achievement in 1987.

Derek Rose continued to run the business with his daughter, Nancy Rose-Pagani, until 2003, when his son, Sacha Rose, took over and has steadily evolved the brand globally through the development of more clothing categories, adding loungewear, resortwear, leisurewear and underwear for men, women and kids to its luxury nightwear collections.

In April 2016, the brand opened its first retail store in Notting Hill, London, followed by a second store in September 2018, in Knightsbridge. The brand now has four standalone stores in London, with the latest opening in Marylebone in November 2023. It also has stores in Toronto, Dubai and Riyadh, as well as being stocked in Harrods and Selfridges in the UK, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus in the US, David Jones in Australia, and Printemps in Paris.

The company added: “Derek was a mentor, a gentleman and a friend. He believed in beautiful design and that success is only meaningful when shared with others. We will miss his warmth, his humour and his unwavering support.

“The Rose family and the Derek Rose team are committed to honouring Derek’s legacy. We will continue to uphold the values he lived by - quality without compromise, respect for craft, and a genuine care for the people who make and wear our garments.”