Brixton names new senior vice president of US wholesale

Brixton, the fashion and lifestyle brand headquartered in Oceanside, California, in the US, has appointed industry veteran Brian White as its new senior vice president of US wholesale.

White has extensive experience working in action sports and fashion retail and most recently served as the senior vice president of global sales for Herschel Supply after serving as the vice president of sales for Nixon and managing his own agency, including brands like Ride, Hurley, Globe, and DaKine.

Commenting on the appointment, Seth Ellison, chief executive at Brixton, said in a statement: "We were fortunate to interview a range of leading sales experts, and in Brian, we clearly found a leader with great relationships who understands our industry, customers, and brand DNA.

“He understands that growth happens automatically when partnering with the right customers to inspire consumers. I expect Brian to make an immediate impact partnering with our leadership team."

Brixton blends surf, skate, music, design, and fashion across its apparel and hat collections for men and women. It owns seven retail stores, is distributed across 1300 storefronts and has a growing e-commerce presence. Its customer base ranges from the US and Canada to Europe and Australia.