Burberry appoints Charlotte Baldwin as Chief Information Officer

Burberry has announced the appointment of Charlotte Baldwin as its Chief Information Officer, a move that underscores the luxury brand’s increasing focus on digital transformation. Baldwin, currently serving as Global Chief Digital and Information Officer at Costa Coffee, will assume her new role at the end of March 2025. She will lead Burberry’s global technology operations, joining the Executive Committee and reporting directly to CEO Joshua Schulman.

Baldwin’s career trajectory signals Burberry’s intent to double down on technology-driven growth. At Costa Coffee, she was reportedly instrumental in reshaping the company’s digital and data capabilities. Prior to that, she spearheaded digital and transformation strategies at Bupa Insurance and held senior positions at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Pearson, and Thomson Reuters.

Schulman’s enthusiasm for Baldwin’s arrival is evident. “Charlotte is a highly experienced technology and digital leader with a track record of leading large-scale digital transformation,” he stated. “I am delighted that Charlotte will be joining our leadership team and look forward to working with her to advance our technological capabilities and drive our strategy forward.”

Burberry’s decision to bring in a leader with a strong background in data, digital transformation, and consumer-facing tech solutions suggests a clear ambition: to sharpen its competitive edge in the luxury market through enhanced digital experiences. With e-commerce becoming an increasingly dominant force in luxury retail and consumer expectations shifting towards hyper-personalised online shopping, Baldwin’s appointment could mark a pivotal moment for Burberry’s digital evolution.