Burberry names new Chief Commercial Officer

Burberry has promoted Gianluca Flore as its new Chief Commercial Officer, effective September 1st. Flore, who currently serves as its U.S. SVP of retail, will relocate to London where the company’s headquarters is based.

Burberry created the role in 2018 when it appointed Gavin Haig as its first COO, who at the time reported to Marco Gobbetti. The company did not state a reason for Haig’s departure.

Gobbetti announced earlier this year that he too was exiting the British luxury brand, returning to his native Italy to take the reins at Salvatore Ferragamo, the heritage shoemaker.

Burberry, in an investor’s call in July, said it is ‘confident’ creative director RicardoTisci will stay, as rumours swirled of a leadership exodus. Just last year Tisci was linked to Versace, although both parties denied having talks.

Burberry has yet to name a successor to replace Gobbetti.