Byborre names Mijke van Ballegooijen as CEO

Byborre, the Dutch textile innovation company, has named Mijke van Ballegooijen its new chief executive officer to lead “the acceleration of positive change”.

In a statement, Byborre said the new leadership will help the company, which has evolved from a creative textile studio into a leading platform for sustainable textiles, to drive transformative impact in the textile industry.

The appointment of Mijke van Ballegooijen, who has held various roles within a corporate context with a focus on customer experience, commercial excellence and digital transformation, is part of the company's strategy to enhance its operating model through innovation.

Commenting on her appointment, Van Ballegooijen said: “It is impressive how Byborre has been able to set an example in the industry on how to become more responsible. Real impact happens at scale. I look forward to accelerating our positive impact together with the team.”

Borre Akkersdijk, initial founder of Byborre, added: “With Byborre’s solid product portfolio and operational foundations in place, it is time for new leadership to take this to a next level of industry transformation.”

Founded in 2015, Byborre’s portfolio includes accessible digital solutions for textile design, development, and production, along with a ready-to-order textile collection, demonstrating to the market how responsible textiles are made.