Caleres promotes Brian Costello to president of Famous Footwear

Footwear group Caleres, which includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic, has promoted Brian Costello to division president of Famous Footwear, effective immediately.

Costello joined the footwear group in February this year as chief merchandising officer, where he oversaw all the buying and merchandising, including women’s, men’s and kids’ athletic and fashion footwear and accessories, for Famous Footwear’s US and Canada stores and e-commerce sites.

In his new role as division president, he will continue to report to Caleres Inc.’s president and chief executive, Jay Schmidt.

Commenting on the promotion, Schmidt said in a statement: Brian has already made a meaningful impact at Famous Footwear. His merchandising and planning expertise, strong market relationships and leadership have been invaluable as we continue to position Famous Footwear for growth as the leader in family footwear.”

Costello has nearly 30 years of fashion retail experience, having held leadership roles at Nordstrom and Macy’s, including in the women’s shoe business at Nordstrom and all footwear and women’s accessories at Nordstrom Rack. He also oversaw planning and site merchandising for the launch of Nordstromrack.com.

“It is incredible how quickly I felt at home with the Famous team and Caleres and I’m honoured to lead this significant part of the Caleres portfolio,” added Costello. “I’m confident that Famous Footwear is well positioned for the future supported by our existing national brand partners, new brand partners we are adding and the power of our engaged teams - from the Associates who welcome you in the doors of our stores to our corporate team supporting them.”