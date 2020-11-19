Calvin Klein, Inc. appoints new global head of design

Fashion brand Calvin Klein has appointed Jessica Lomax as executive vice president, global head of design, effective December 9.

Lomax will drive the brand’s global design strategy and creativity across all areas of the business, including licensees.

She will also be responsible for “defining and strengthening all product categories for the lifestyle brand, with a focus on essential hero product, in addition to driving collaborations and sustainable innovation,” according to a statement from the brand.

Lomax currently serves as the senior creative director for Nike’s women’s sportswear apparel. Prior to that role, she worked for designer Hussein Chalayan and German sportswear brand Puma.

Calvin Klein has also made other hires to the global leadership team including Jacob Jordan as the global chief merchant and product strategist. Previously, he has worked for tech company Apple and luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Linh Peters has been selected as the company’s global chief marketing officer. Prior to this role, he worked for coffeehouse chain Starbucks.

Cheryl Abel-Hodges, CEO of Calvin Klein, Inc., said in a statement: “Jessica excels in creating clear product visions that are rooted in our unique brand DNA and connected to what our consumer aspires to today.

“Under her creative design leadership and through her collaborative and innovative approach, I am extremely confident that our product direction will continue to become more consumer-centric, sustainable, and inclusive.

“The appointments of these highly accomplished global leaders reinforces our continued effort to reconnect the iconic Calvin Klein brand DNA with today’s culture and consumer, driving brand relevance, consumer engagement and sustainable profitable growth for the future.”