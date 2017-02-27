Calvin Klein Jeans hires new head of design

Calvin Klein just confirmed a new hire to their jeans brand. Named as the new head of global design for Calvin Klein Jeans, Luella Bartley will help with design and expansion of the brand.

Her duties in this role include spearheading the entire vision of the label. WIthin this regard, Bartley is in charge of overseeing designs of the merchandise to ensure that the products highlight the brand’s aesthetic. In this role, she will report to Pieter Mulier, creative director of Calvin Klein Inc. With a past experience in fashion as a co-founder of Hillier Bartley, she brings ready-to-wear designer skills to the Calvin Klein Jeans team. In the future, she will be in charge of the brand’s design aspects.

Calvin Klein Jeans was acquired in 2013 by PVH Corp. Calvin Klein’s sales in the past years have been pretty successful, especially for its denim. By bringing on Bartley, the iconic apparel brand is able to focus on expanding the brand with a clear, concise message. If Bartley is able to control the direction of the brand in one cohesive ideal, Calvin Klein Jeans could expand in sales.