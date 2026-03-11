Cambridge Satchel names new chief executive

British accessories brand Cambridge Satchel, which is part of French group Chargeurs Invest, has appointed Vincent Perriard as the brand’s new chief executive, succeeding Carine de Koenigswarter.

Perriard, a Swiss entrepreneur who has expertise in brand strategy, innovation, and rejuvenation across the luxury and technology industries, joined the company in November 2025 to take both Cambridge Satchel and Swaine, its luxury sister brand, “into a further growth phase”.

In a statement, Chargeurs Invest said that Perriard was chosen for his “extensive expertise across the luxury fashion, watchmaking and technology sectors,” as well as his “significant international experience,” as he was a former global marketing executive at Swiss luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet. He also has experience in “repositioning” luxury fashion brands such as Zegna, Escada, and Agnès B.

Prior to joining Cambridge Satchel, he co-founded the Origyn Foundation, which offers a blockchain technology protocol for luxury brands to facilitate authentication systems. He also served as an advisor to Comité Colbert.

Commenting on his appointment, Perriard said: “I am delighted to be joining Cambridge Satchel at such a pivotal moment in its history. My ambition is to take both brands [Cambridge Satchel Company and Swaine] into the next phase of growth, continuing international expansion while refocusing on British heritage, quality and craftsmanship.

“We are looking forward to expanding our product ranges and collaborations while introducing the brand to global consumers who value the finest made products.”

Cambridge Satchel currently has six stores across the UK and France, alongside its strong global e-commerce business that the group states has been “experiencing growth” in the US and Europe, as part of its strategy to establish beyond its UK base with a focus on the US, Europe, Japan and China.