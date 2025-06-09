Camille Tagle assumes interim executive director role at Fabscrap

Fabscrap’s co-founder and creative director Camille Tagle has officially stepped into the interim executive director role at the non-profit organisation that provides fabric reuse and recycling services following the departure of founder and chief executive Jessica Schreiber.

In a statement, Fabscrap said that Tagle will assume the temporary leadership position while the organisation continues its search for a new long-term executive director. The Fabscrap board will be interviewing candidates through the summer and hopes to announce a new executive director by the end of 2025.

“Fabscrap and our mission is a true labour of love for me,” said Tagle. “I am especially driven by the team and community that makes our much-needed work possible and will continue to devote myself to leading them and the organisation through this transition, ensuring that the spirit and heart that Jess and I have championed since day one remains alive in every step we take forward.”

Fabscrap works with the fashion, interior design, and entertainment industries to recycle and reuse fabric waste and has successfully saved more than two million pounds of fabric from landfill.

The organisation said its future plans include the exploration of numerous opportunities to expand the organisation’s ability to make reusable materials accessible to as many makers as possible, as well as to further connect with organisations and businesses in New York City and to grow the Fabscrap team and find space that better meets the demand for the organisation’s operations, events, and community.

Schreiber, who maintains a position on Fabscrap’s board, added: “Though there is transition in leadership, the strategic vision and mission of the organisation is still very clear. Our board and team are aligned, and the organisation is in Camille’s capable and dedicated hands as we seek my full-time, long-term replacement.

“We hope those passionate about our cause will apply for this uniquely impactful position. Beyond our search for a new executive director, we hope that our team’s continued work and our demonstrated impact inspires people to get more involved and/or contribute to our fundraising initiatives during this period to support the next chapter.”