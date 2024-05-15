Canada Goose names Haider Ackermann as creative director

Luxury outerwear brand Canada Goose has named Colombian-born French designer Haider Ackermann as its first-ever creative director to “shape” its future products and “elevate the brand’s creative aesthetic”.

In a statement, the luxury parka brand said that Ackermann will be based in Paris and work alongside chairman and chief executive officer Dani Reiss to guide the company “into its next era”.

Commenting on the appointment, Reiss said: “When it comes to the marriage of craftsmanship and beauty, there’s no one more fitting than Haider Ackermann. He intuitively understands Canada Goose as a brand apart from all others, and that authenticity, craftsmanship and performance are the cornerstones of our brand.

“With his distinct ability to harness the energy and potential of our authentic heritage, I look forward to seeing his impact across our designs.”

Canada Goose looks to Haider Ackermann to elevate the brand

The move follows Canada Goose announcing a strategic five-year growth plan in February 2023 to double its retail footprint, expand existing categories, and create new opportunities, such as homeware, to reach 3 billion Canadian dollars in annual revenue by 2028.

The five-year plan centres around three growth pillars, with the first aimed at accelerating consumer-focused growth, by growing the “lifetime value” of the brand’s longstanding and new customers with a focus on women and Gen Z.

Well known for its luxury outerwear, Canada Goose has been expanding its audience through category expansions, such as its first sneaker collection launched in July 2023, as well as recent designer collaborations with the likes of Rokh x Matt McCormick, OVO, Concepts and Bape to reposition itself as a performance luxury lifestyle brand.

Canada Goose launches sweatshirt to support Polar Bears International

Canada Goose - Jane Fonda and Haider Ackermann in Crystal White PBI Hoodie Credits: Canada Goose

To highlight Ackermann’s appointment, Canada Goose has launched an exclusive purpose-led style in support of Polar Bears International (PBI), which is at the forefront of efforts to study, understand and protect polar bears and their declining habitat.

Inspired by a trip with Reiss to Churchill, Manitoba, known as the polar bear capital of the world, Ackermann’s inaugural launch is a limited-edition PBI Hoodie made of organic cotton for 250 pounds / 295 Canadian dollars / 275 US dollars. Canada Goose is donating 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of the sweatshirt to PBI to fund its vital research, implement innovative conservation strategies, and educate communities about the importance of protecting the Arctic.

On joining Canada Goose, Ackermann said: “What drew me to Canada Goose is not only how they have created a category, but also its authentic reputation and drive to stay committed to its purpose. The impact this brand has had on the world around us is meaningful and inspirational.

“I consider myself a student of the environment and my trip to Churchill lit a fire to do more and be more.”

Ackermann’s first seasonal capsule collection will launch in autumn/winter 2024.