Canada Goose names new chief of staff and president of North America

Canada Goose has announced the appointments of Carrie Baker as president of its North American business and Kara MacKillop as chief of staff and executive vice president of people and culture.

Baker joined the company in 2012 and previously served as executive vice president, chief of staff and chief communications officer. She has helped the Canadian outerwear brand gain global recognition and growth in addition to leading the launch of Canada Goose’s sustainable impact strategy and its corporate citizenship initiatives, such as Project Atigi, which celebrates Inuit craftsmanship.

In her new position, Baker will take on the responsibility of driving demand and overseeing all marketing and commercial operations in North America, as well as the brand’s growth strategy and customer engagement.

In 2014, MacKillop was appointed as Canada Goose’s vice president of human resources. Alongside serving as the liaison to the company’s board of directors, her new role as chief of staff, where she will be reporting to president and CEO Dani Reiss, will include strategic projects and corporate citizenship.

During her time at the company, MacKillop has taken part in the hiring and training of more than 4,000 global employees, including key executive and board hires, across 20 stores, eight manufacturing facilities and global corporate offices.

"I am thrilled to appoint Carrie to the role of president of our North American business and name Kara as chief of staff," said Dani Reiss, president and CEO, Canada Goose. "Carrie has proven herself to be an exceptional leader, authentic storyteller and a trusted advisor on matters across all areas of the business. Kara's strategic thought-leadership and talent for developing great teams has proven invaluable to the growth of our business. I look forward to all they will accomplish in their new roles."