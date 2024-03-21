Capri Holdings 'firmly' denies search for Michael Kors successor

Capri Holdings, parent company of Michael Kors, has denied a suggestive report by WWD that a search is underway for a possible successor to Kors. In a statement to the media outlet, Capri reported that the eponymous designer was and remains 'chief creative officer' of Michael Kors.

The response follows a report published by WWD earlier this week suggesting Kors was allegedly on the way out, speculation that followed Dries Van Noten's departure. This article wrote suggestively about retirement plans and designer succession strategies, with a possible successor to Kors to also be sought.

"This morning WWD published an article suggesting that we are looking for a successor to Michael Kors. This information is not true and we have issued the press statement below to address and correct any misconceptions the article may have created. Michael continues to lead the creative vision of our company with great enthusiasm," said a statement from Capri Holdings.

According to WWD, John Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings, "emphatically denies" that a successor to Kors is being sought. In a statement to the news platform, Idol said: "Michael Kors is and will remain the chief creative officer of his eponymous company. His vision is essential to our success. Any information to the contrary is false."