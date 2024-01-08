Caruso names new creative director

Men's fashion brand Caruso has a new creative director. Max Kibardin has taken up the position, as reported by FashionNetwork.

Kibardin is no stranger to the Italian brand. He is said to have worked on Caruso's collections for several seasons before assuming the title of creative director. Kibardin previously worked at Karl Lagerfeld, Roberto Cavalli and Hogan, among others, according to the designer's LinkedIn page.

Fashion brand Caruso was founded by Raffaele Caruso in 1958. The brand still produces in Soragna, in the Italian region of Parma. This is also where the label saw the light in the 1950s. The brand describes its own style as "playful elegance".