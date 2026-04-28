Casablanca appoints Didier Nguyen as CEO

French-Moroccan fashion house Casablanca appoints Didier Nguyen as chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. He joins Casablanca at a pivotal stage in its development. This is marked by international expansion and strengthening its position at the intersection of sport, travel, culture and luxury.

The appointment follows the departure of Frederick Lukoff, who has served as CEO since 2023. Lukoff will now take on the role of a senior advisor.

With Nguyen, the label founded by designer Charaf Tajer brings an experienced manager on board. Nguyen has previously held key positions at various luxury fashion houses, including Saint Laurent, Dior, Givenchy and Amiri.

“I have long admired Didier's career and his ability to combine product sensibility with strategic vision,” said Tajer. “He shares our passion for beauty, craftsmanship and storytelling, which are at the heart of everything we do. We have many cultural and value-based similarities. There is a sincere mutual respect, and I look forward to shaping the next chapter of Casablanca together.”

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