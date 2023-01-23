Casadei names Arianna Casadei as general manager

Italian footwear brand Casadei has named Arianna Casadei as the company’s new general manager with immediate effect.

Arianna Casadei is the daughter of creative director Cesare Casadei and the granddaughter of Quinto and Flora Casadei, who founded the company in 1958, and represents the third generation to lead the brand.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity”, said Arianna Casadei in a statement. “When I started working in our business 10 years ago, I would have never imagined that one day my father would have chosen me to be at the helm of that. It’s a huge responsibility, but I’m aware to be lucky enough to be surrounded by an incredible team of loyal and talented individuals that I’m honoured to call family.”

In 2012, Arianna Casadei officially joined Casadei’s communications and marketing department as the first e-commerce and social media manager and accelerated the digitalisation of the label. In 2017, she was promoted to communications and marketing director, overseeing a team focused on promoting the image of the shoe brand around the world and creating a connection with the final consumers through digital platforms.

In her new role as general manager of the company, Arianna Casadei will be responsible for growing the business and continuing to boost e-commerce, as well as consolidating its business in key areas, including the US, the Middle and Far East.

Cesare Casadei added: “I’m so proud of what Arianna has achieved over the past few years. Along with being an incredible daughter, she demonstrated to be a savvy, talented businesswoman. I think that my parents would have agreed with me: she is the right person to guide this company and make it grow. Working with her is a true joy, and I’m so excited for all the amazing things we will achieve together.”