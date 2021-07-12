Cath Kidston appoints chief commercial officer

British fashion and lifestyle retailer Cath Kidston has named Suzanne Egleton as its chief commercial officer, effective immediately.

Egleton joins from AllSaints, where she was global digital and marketing director. Before that, she also held digital roles for Ted Baker, Joules and French Connection.

In the newly created role for the brand, Egleton has been tasked with overseeing all revenue channels for the retailer, which has pivoted to a brand-led, digital-first retailer after being saved from administration last year.

Melinda Paraie, chief executive of Cath Kidston, said in a statement: “We are absolutely delighted that Suzanne will be joining Cath Kidston, building on the momentum we’ve established this past year as a brand-led, digital-first business.

“With Suzanne’s background in the digital space as well as her extensive experience in building brand stories and global businesses, we are thrilled to have her part of the Cath Kidston team and play a key role in expanding the brand globally across all channels.”

Egleton added: “I’m both excited and honoured by the prospect of leading Cath Kidston into the next chapter. The opportunity to build on the impressive work that the retailer and its team have already done in pivoting to a digital business during the last 12 months is immense.

“I look forward to partnering with the teams and all our brand partners globally to create a highly forward-thinking, customer-first approach for Cath Kidston.”

Egleton’s appointment follows the addition of Holly Marler as creative director in October 2020, who joined from Liberty London to oversee the brand’s print and design direction and communicate Cath Kidston’s overall artistic vision.

Cath Kidston was rescued out of administration in April 2020 by Baring Private Equity Asia who bought the online, franchise and wholesale business in a pre-pack deal, resulting in the closure of its 60 stores.