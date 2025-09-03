Celtic & Co appoints new managing director

British heritage fashion brand Celtic & Co, based in Cornwall, has named Loop Cashmere's Claire Heathcote as its new managing director.

Heathcote, who joined the company on August 26, has more than 20 years of retail industry experience, most recently co-founding Loop Cashmere, building a purpose-led brand focused on ethically sourced pieces.

Prior to that, she led product and trading at Pure Collection and earlier in her career, she “worked closely” with design at Panache.

James Wiliams, group chief executive at Refined Brands, which includes Celtic & Co, Turtle Doves, Frugi and Kettlewell Colours, said in a statement: “I’m delighted to welcome Claire to the Refined Brands group. Building on our recent successes launching with John Lewis, Nordstrom and Next, she brings a wealth of experience across brand storytelling and will play a pivotal role in accelerating Celtic & Co.’s growth and unlocking the next phase of opportunities.”

Commenting on her appointment, Heathcote added: “I’m excited to have joined Celtic & Co, a brand with deep British roots, an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and a clear responsibility to people and planet. As we look ahead, our focus will be on staying true to what makes us special-natural materials, exceptional quality, and thoughtful design-while continuing to evolve and grow.

“I look forward to working closely with the team to build on the incredible foundation here and shape the next chapter, one that honours our heritage while embracing fresh ambition.”