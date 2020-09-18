CEO of Roberto Cavalli to leave company

CEO of Roberto Cavalli, Gian Giacomo Ferraris, is exiting his role at the end of the year.Previously, Ferraris worked for Versace. But, after succeeding Roberto Semerari, he joined Roberto Cavalli as CEO in 2016.

Ferraris announced his departure in an internal letter received by WWD. He tells his team that he leaves with mixed feelings, including a bit of satisfaction but also a bit of sadness and regret. The CEO states in his message: “Unfortunately, as you all know, despite my strenuous and steady commitment, we didn’t manage to secure the financial resources needed.”

In Milan, there were rumours spreading concerning Ferraris's future position at Cavalli after a series of negotiations with unions and the closing of one of the offices outside Florence, after which more than 100 of the 170 employees lost their jobs.