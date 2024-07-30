'Chanel appoints new CEO of French subsidiary and CFO of Europe'

Major changes at the top of Chanel: Fabrice Raoul has been promoted to CEO of the French subsidiary Chanel SAS and CFO Europe, Milanese news platform MF Fashion reports. Raoul takes over from Luc Dony, who reportedly retired in March.

Raoul is no newcomer to the luxury fashion market. According to his LinkedIn page, he worked for several multinationals, including over eight years (from 2004 to 2012) as CFO of cosmetics brand Bourjois. At the time, the brand was part of Chanel, before being sold to Coty in 2014. In 2012, Raoul joined Chanel’s perfume and beauty division, becoming CFO of Parfums and Beauty two years later.

Changes at the top of Chanel

Raoul's appointment is the latest change at the top of Chanel. Leena Nair has been appointed CEO of the group since 2022. In addition, Chanel has appointed Joyce Green, the former fashion manager from the United States, as general manager for the French market. More recently, the fashion house announced the departure of creative director Virginie Viard, a role she held for five years after the death of Karl Lagerfeld.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.