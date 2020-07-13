Charlotte Werner named CEO of Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli has a new woman at the helm of its business operations. Charlotte Werner has been named the brand's first ever CEO. The news was reported by WWD. Werner joins Giambattista Valli from Louis Vuitton where she was the manager of women’s leather goods collections and transversal projects at Louis Vuitton. She concurrently held the positions of marketing intelligence manager and special projects.

As Giambattista Valli is expected to make a bigger push into accessories, Werner's expertise is expected to help drive this expansion in the right direction. Her appointment is effective immediately.

In 2017, Artemis, the private investment arm of the Pinault family, acquired a stake in Giambattista Valli. Since then, the brand has seen impressive growth. Last year, the brand also collaborated with H&M, which further boosted the brand's presence in the public sphere. Giambattista Valli is also known for dressing stars for the red carpet including Ariana Grande and Rihanna.