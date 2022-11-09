Claire’s names Nicola Formichetti as its creative director in residence

Jewellery and accessories brand Claire’s is teaming up with former Diesel’s artistic director Nicola Formichetti on a series of “special projects” as the brand looks to deepen its connection with Gen 'Zalpha' consumers.

In a statement, Claire’s said that Formichetti will become the brand’s creative director in residence and will work with the retailer on several initiatives including its C.Studio content series, a partnership with V Magazine and the opening of its new store in Paris.

Formichetti will “lend his imagination, lens on culture and creativity,” added Claire’s, as the brand continues to celebrate individuality and empower Gen 'Zalpha' to discover and celebrate their own style sensibilities.

Kristin Patrick, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Claire's, said: "As a platform for the voices of Gen Zalpha, we create a space for our consumers to express themselves. We want to constantly present Claire's in imaginative, fresh ways across content, product, and experiences. We are partnering with inspired and inventive talent who can capture the ethos of Claire's and bring it to life in next-level experiences.

"Nicola is one of the most imaginative and creative talents of our time, and his essence and youthful spirit are in complete energetic alignment with everything that our brand stands for. Together, we have an opportunity to continue to make Claire's an open forum for self-expression and inspiration."

Nicola Formichetti to help Claire’s target Gen 'Zalpha' consumers

The collaboration between Formichetti and Claire's kicked off with the brand’s ‘Get Pierced,’ multi-channel campaign featuring actress and hip-hop artist That Girl Lay Lay, singer Dai Time and influencer Kheris Rogers in a series of videos directed by Aaron Idelson highlighting the brand’s leadership in ear piercing.

Commenting on his appointment, Formichetti added: "Claire's means freedom. It's a beautiful, magical wonderland where you get to be yourself, play and have fun. Claire's and I believe in being you and loving that, and together we want to encourage self-expression and empower today's generations to explore and be uniquely themselves.”

Formichetti is also working with the retailer on a series of style videos, which will launch on November 14, covering hair, makeup, nails, style and ear piercing with shoppable content, as well as a partnership with V Magazine on their first-ever issue curated for and with young people.

In addition, Formichetti’s creative director and influence will “come to life” with the opening of Claire's new store in Paris in December. The retailer said that the store will offer a new era for the brand with a 'phygital' and futuristic feel to immerse consumers in the brand and elevate its piercing business.