Club L London appoints chief marketing officer

Womenswear brand Club L London has appointed Dan Lorenson as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).

Lorenson has been a key figure in the brand’s evolution since 2018, initially collaborating as the founder of boutique marketing agency ‘Flying People,’ supporting Club L London’s direct-to-consumer launch.

Over the past two years, Lorenson transitioned into a lead consulting role as digital and trading director, overseeing e-commerce, marketing, and trading operations for the brand.

In his new role as CMO, he will oversee the business's marketing strategy to further Club L London’s ambitious growth strategy with a focus on “profitability and long-term success”. He will report directly to Club L London founder and chief executive Katie Randev.

Commenting on the appointment, Randev said in a statement: “Dan’s contributions have been transformative, particularly in driving our international growth. He led the launch of three new sites last year and has orchestrated two more rollouts for Q1 2025.

“His role in our first-ever collaboration with global Influencer Leonie Hanne has significantly boosted visibility, ad recall, and brand recognition, while strengthening our wholesale partnerships. Dan is an integral part of the Club L family, and I’m thrilled to have him as part of our senior leadership team.”

Lorenson has more than a decade of digital marketing experience, his previous roles included serving as senior marketing manager at The Very Group, where he led cross-channel strategies across fashion and electronics, as well as managing paid search and advertising campaigns.

"Club L London is a brand I’m extremely passionate about, and working alongside Katie and the team has been a rewarding experience," added Lorenson. "I’ve been invested from the very beginning, and watching the brand grow to where it is today is something I’m incredibly proud to be a part of. I’m grateful for the trust Katie has placed in me, and I’m focused on leveraging our current momentum to drive growth and innovation, ensuring 2025 is our most successful and internationally impactful year yet."