Condé Nast names new chief financial officer

Jackie Marks has been named Condé Nast’s new chief financial officer. She succeeds Mike Goss, who previously held the role from 2019 until his recent departure.

Marks comes from the finance world, recently holding a position at asset management firm Mercer. She does have media experience, having held leadership roles at Thomson Reuters.

Marks will report to Condé Nast’s CEO Roger Lynch. Marks is expected to be essential to Lynch’s turnaround plan for the company to help return it to profit and bring in more revenue from video content.