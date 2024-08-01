Copenhagen Fashion Week appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) has promoted Isabella Rose to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), reports WWD.

Rose joined CPHFW in July 2020 as Digital Strategist, according to her LinkedIn profile. In September of the same year, she was promoted to Head of Digital and Communications. Since May 2022, she has held the title of Director of Communications & Digital. Prior to joining the Danish fashion event, she worked as a freelance Creative Consultant for brands and designers.

Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of CPHFW, told WWD that Rose has been instrumental in the success of the upcoming fashion week, taking place from August 5th to 9th. Notably, Rose has been credited with attracting new brands and designers to the event. Among the names introduced to CPHFW by the newly appointed COO are Kristofer Kongshaug, Forza Collective, and eyewear designer Vincent Catani.