Copenhagen Fashion Week names new head of brand relations

Ahead of the autumn/winter 2020 fashion week season, Copenhagen Fashion Week has named Marie Brøbech as its new head of brand relations, responsible for the logistical task of coordinating the official schedule.

Brøbech, took up her new role on October 1, succeeding Sophie Noreng, who stepped down from her position as director of brand relations after five years with Copenhagen Fashion Week.

In a statement, Copenhagen Fashion Week stated that Brøbech brings “diverse experience from both the client and brand perspective, paired with her winning personality and dedication” and that she is the “perfect match for the job”.

Brøbech has a background in business administration and performance design from Roskilde University and a Masters degree in creative and cultural entrepreneurship from Goldsmiths University in London. Following her degrees, she served as event and project manager with Samsøe and Samsøe and was a senior project manager with Butter Agency.

Image: courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week