Cosmo appoints Mark Griffie as chief executive officer

Cosmo, a textile manufacturing company that provides performance textiles, composites, and advanced materials for the footwear and apparel industry, has announced former Nike executive Mark Griffie as chief executive officer.

Griffie, who joined Cosmo in 2024 as president and chief operating officer, spent two decades at Nike, where he held various senior positions, including senior vice president of materials supply chain, where he oversaw global procurement of over 8 billion US dollars in footwear and apparel materials.

Doug Dossey, chairman of the board at Cosmo, said in a statement: "Mark is a proven leader with deep operating expertise and a strong understanding of our customers, partners, and industry. "He has the full confidence of the Board and the leadership team, and he is incredibly well-positioned to lead Cosmo into its next exciting phase of growth."

Griffie, who will be based in Singapore, succeeds Josh VanDernoot, who is retiring from his role as CEO after six years. VanDernoot will remain on the Cosmo's board of directors and serve as an advisor to support Griffie “through a smooth transition”.

Commenting on his departure, VanDernoot added: "It has been a privilege to lead Cosmo, and I am proud of the platform we have built over many years. The business is strong, the team is deeply capable, and Mark is well prepared to lead the business in its next phase. I look forward to continuing to support the company as a director and advisor."