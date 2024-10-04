Creative director change at Missoni: Filippo Grazioli leaves, Alberto Caliri takes over

Missoni is saying goodbye to its creative director Filippo Grazioli, who has been at the helm of the Italian fashion house since 2022. His last collection for the fashion house was presented on September 20 during Milan Fashion Week. Missoni immediately announced Grazioli's successor to be Alberto Caliri, as reported by WWD.

In an interview with the trade platform, Missoni CEO Livio Proli confirmed that Caliri will be the new creative director. Caliri knows the brand well, having initially joined the fashion house as a designer in 1998 and later succeeding Angela Missoni as interim creative director in May 2021. He also designed the brand's spring and autumn 2022 collections. A year later, he moved to Missoni's interior collection, working under the supervision of co-founder Rosita Missoni.

Missoni is a family-owned company, founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita. The brand is known worldwide for its unique style and, according to its website, generates 75 percent of its revenue from international sales.