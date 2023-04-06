Crocs names Salehe Bembury creative director of Crocs x Pollex Pod

Casual footwear Crocs has extended its partnership with Salehe Bembury and named the American designer as creative director of its Crocs x Pollex Pod collection.

Crocs first collaborated with Bembury in 2021, when the designer unveiled a “new direction” for the brand’s ‘Classic Clog’ with the new Pollex Clog silhouette, which resulted in one of the fastest global sell-throughs for a Crocs collaboration.

Following the success of the first drop, Crocs and Bembury went on to release seven new colourways of the Pollex Clog in 2022, each selling out within the first few hours.

Crocs states that the new two-year deal marks a “first-of-its-kind” partnership and will see Bembury join the brand as creative director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection, where he'll work alongside the team to evolve his Crocs signature Pollex design and introduce new silhouettes and colourways within the collection.

Image: Crocs; Crocs x Pollex Pod

Crocs extends partnership with American designer Salehe Bembury

Michelle Poole, brand president at Crocs, said in a statement: "For many years, collaborations and product partnerships have been at the core of our brand strategy, and we are very proud of what we have been able to create in partnership with Salehe.

“His unique approach to design has brought a fresh perspective to our moulded form and enabled us to connect with new consumers. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue this partnership and extend into dynamic new silhouettes.”

On his new role, Bembury added: "We exist in a landscape of 'here today, gone tomorrow' collaborations, so the value lies in long-term relationships and that's what we've established. Good design exercises restraint and balances utility with beauty and the Pollex Pod represents that by successfully merging Crocs' brand identity with my own brand identity.”

The first release of new silhouettes within the Pollex Pod collection will be announced later this spring. With Crocs teasing that the inspiration for the designs will come from the original Pollex clog motif as the brand and Bembury continue to explore how his signature fingerprint comes to life in 3D form.