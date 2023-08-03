Crystal Palace F.C. appoints creative lead for retail products

Premier League football club Crystal Palace has appointed Kenny Annan-Jonathan as creative lead to help the sports team launch an autumn/winter 2023 apparel range for supporters.

In the newly created role, Annan-Jonathan, founder and director of sports marketing and management agency The MailRoom, has been tasked with helping to “expand and enhance” the football club’s range of clothing available in the club’s shop and online.

In a statement on the Crystal Palace website, the football club stressed that Annan-Jonathan would initially focus would be on launching a “signature” autumn/winter retail range.

Commenting on the new role, Annan-Jonathan said: "Joining the team at Crystal Palace is an incredible opportunity to merge my love for football, my passion for South London, and my vision for reimagining ways to connect and engage with existing supporters and communities, as well as those who may be new to the club, through innovative and creative products and partnerships.

"Through fresh and exciting new retail ranges, I want to help show the world why Crystal Palace and its fanbase are unique to any other in the league.”

Annan-Jonathan comes from a fashion and design background and has worked with brands such as JD Sports, Meta, Adidas, Puma, Nike, Sky Sports, and BT, as well as managed successful partnerships for world-class athletes, including Wilfried Zaha, Michail Antonio, Olympic Bronze medalist Boxer Joshua Buatsi, and Great Britain’s prominent female sprinter Daryll Neita.