CURiO Brands names new CEO

CURiO Brands, the designer and marketer of luxury branded fragrances, has announced former Harry’s executive Michael Moore as its new chief executive officer.

The move comes as outgoing CEO Anne Sempowski Ward has been appointed chairwoman of the CURiO board.

Moore was most recently president of Harry's, where he was instrumental in driving strategies and plans that more than significantly accelerated revenue and profitability. Prior to Harry's, Moore has served in various c-suite and executive positions at Procter and Gamble, Supervalu (Albertsons, American Stores, and Supervalu owned retailers), Victra (Verizon's largest authorized retailer), and Lowes Foods.

In a statement, Anne Sempowski Ward said: "After twelve very successful years of leading CURiO, I am excited to pass the baton to Michael as CURiO's next CEO.

"Michael brings a deep appreciation for CURiO's beloved brands, a true commitment to women in leadership, and a keen focus on building a winning expansion strategy. I look forward to partnering with Michael to architect the next chapter of CURiO's exceptional growth story."

Commenting on his new appointment, Moore added: "I am thrilled to join the talented and successful CURiO team, all of whom are so dedicated to the mission of delighting our passionate and loyal consumer base.

“Together, we will accelerate the growth trajectory of our leading fragrance portfolio of powerful brands and iconic fragrances through excellence in innovation, omnichannel engagement, and indispensable partnerships."