Dan Sablon takes over creative direction at Zadig&Voltaire

French brand Zadig&Voltaire has appointed Dan Sablon as its new creative director.

Sablon takes over the creative direction with immediate effect from brand founder and owner Thierry Gillier, Zadig&Voltaire announced on Tuesday. Gillier had held this role since the beginning of 2024. He succeeded Cecilia Bönström, who had been in the role since 2006.

“The brand has always embodied a distinctive Parisian attitude – effortless, yet deliberate,” said Sablon. “My goal is to refine this energy and create a wardrobe with clarity and edge, based on strong archetypes and shaped by today's culture.”

The new creative director brings around 15 years of experience in the fashion industry, working at the “intersection of fashion, image and culture,” according to the announcement. During this time, the Paris native worked with US designer Marc Jacobs. He also collaborated with brands such as Carhartt and the collaborative line between musician Rihanna and Puma.

He is also currently the culture director-at-large at the French edition of fashion magazine Vogue. Other editorial career stops included I-D Magazine, where he was a contributing editor, and Lui magazine, where he served as fashion director.

“Zadig&Voltaire has always stood for freedom of spirit, instinct and a distinctive Parisian rock attitude,” said Gillier. “Dan's modern vision and creative intelligence, combined with his deep understanding of our codes, make him the right choice to take over the creative direction of the Maison today.”

Sablon's first collection for the brand is set to be presented as early as March during Paris Fashion Week, which begins next week.