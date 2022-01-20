De Beers executive vice president Stephen Lussier to step down

Jewellery company De Beers Group has confirmed that Stephen Lussier, executive vice president for brands and consumer markets, will step down from his executive responsibilities on April 1 after 37 years with the company.

In a statement, De Beers added that Lussier would continue to contribute to the company as a strategic advisor and will continue to serve in his role as chairman of the Natural Diamond Council.

Marc Jacheet will succeed Lussier, joining De Beers on February 1 as chief executive of De Beers Brands to lead the consumer businesses. He joins from Tiffany & Co. Europe, Middle East and Africa, where he served as president. He has also held several global marketing roles with LVMH, Danone and Unilever in Europe and the US.

Jachette will also join the De Beers Group executive committee with responsibility for the brands and consumer markets business unit.

Bruce Cleaver, chief executive at the De Beers Group, said in a statement: “Stephen’s contribution to De Beers and the entire diamond industry is singular and wide-reaching. For 37 years, he has shaped the soul of our product and reminded us of the preciousness, beauty and positive impact of natural diamonds.

“We thank him for all he has done for De Beers, to which his name and legacy will be forever linked. I am pleased that Stephen will remain a strategic advisor to De Beers and a champion for natural diamonds as Chairman of the Natural Diamond Council. Stephen leaves in place an exceptional leadership team that is as passionate about the role of diamonds in culture and communities as he has been.”

On leaving his role, Lussier said: “Having had the privilege of guiding De Beers’ consumer strategy and businesses for the past three decades, I am proud of the markets we have opened, the brands we have built and the diamond dream that has guided us at every step.

“I am particularly pleased to have identified Marc as an individual with the insight and leadership skills to guide De Beers’ consumer strategy forward into an exciting new era for the group and the diamond industry.”