De Beers names Lupita Nyong’o as its first global ambassador

Luxury jewellery brand De Beers has named Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o as its first global ambassador.

Nyong’o, who is set to star in Marvel’s upcoming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ will kick start her duties as De Beers' global ambassador in its new ‘Where It Begins,’ campaign that tells the story of the global luxury brand photographed by Lachlan Bailey.

In a statement, De Beers said that Nyong’o is the “ultimate representative of De Beers’ Building Forever commitment to people and the planet,” and the partnership will include the actress supporting the brand to help advance women and girls where its diamonds are discovered.

Commenting on the appointment, Marc Jacheet, chief executive of De Beers brands, said: “With her rare magnetism and elegance, Lupita Nyong’o is a testament to the power of boundless possibilities. Embodying modern and responsible luxury, Lupita is an inspiration for all of us.

“De Beers is proud that Lupita has joined our Building Forever commitment to people and the planet and we stand with her as she embarks on an exciting chapter in her career.”

Image: De Beers by Lachlan Bailey

The campaign, launching on November 3, celebrates De Beers’ passion for sourcing diamonds and remarkable craftsmanship by following Nyong’o from the discovery of a rough diamond to its transformation into jewellery.

Nyong’o added: “I’m honoured to be the first global ambassador for De Beers. This campaign brings to life the transformative power that I feel when I wear De Beers’ diamond creations and the pride in knowing where they come from and the good they do.

“Even more importantly, my partnership with De Beers allows me to extend my advocacy for women and girls around the world.”

Alongside the campaign, De Beers has also set a goal of engaging 10,000 girls in STEM, supporting 10,000 women entrepreneurs and investing at least 10 million US dollars across southern Africa to achieve these goals by 2030.