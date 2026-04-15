Debenhams Group appoints new chief product officer

Debenhams Group, the British retailer featuring Debenhams, Karen Millen, Boohoo, Man and PLT, has named former Asos executive Nikki Tattersall as its chief product officer, tasked with accelerating the turnaround of its youth fashion brands.

In a statement, Debenhams Group said that Tattersall, former buying director at Asos, will lead product strategy across the group’s youth brands, “focusing on sharpening their offer and building on their distinct identities” as it looks to drive continued growth by deepening customer engagement and evolving each brand, alongside the expansion of the Group’s marketplace model across these brands.

Tattersall was previously at online retailer Asos, where she held senior leadership roles across buying and product, most recently as buying director. During her 15 years there, she led womenswear buying across own-brand and third-party and played a key role in developing next-generation brands.

Dan Finley, chief executive of Debenhams Group, said: “Inspiring our customers with products we know our customers will love is at the heart of our strategy, and Nikki brings exactly the experience we need to do this. She has a real instinct for what customers want – and what they don’t even know they want yet – with a strong track record of discovering and building brands that resonate at scale.

“As we continue to build on the strong progress across our youth brands, her leadership will be key to taking our product offer further, strengthening each brand’s identity and deepening our connection with customers. The Group has real momentum behind it, and this is an important step in accelerating that further.”

Debenhams Group to accelerate youth fashion brands' growth with former Asos executive Nikki Tattersall

The appointment comes as Debenhams Group recently reported strong momentum over the past year, with results ahead of expectations, with full-year adjusted EBITDA of 53 million pounds for FY26.

But now the group is looking to focus on its younger clientele, targeting its global social following of over 46.5 million and its "loyal international customer base". Debenhams Group believes that the youth brands “have a strong foundation for their next phase of growth” and is looking to Tattersall to lead the strategy.

Commenting on her new role, Tattersall added: “I’m excited to be joining Debenhams Group at such an important moment. These are brands that pioneered how we shop for fashion online and have played a big role in shaping how young women discover fashion, express who they are and who they want to be. There’s a real opportunity to build on that and continue that momentum with a new generation of customers while maintaining their already strong following.

“The focus now is on continuing to understand the customer, getting even closer to what they want, and building on the strong foundations already in place with ranges that feel fresh, distinctive and right for them. I’m looking forward to working with the teams to take these brands into their next chapter.”