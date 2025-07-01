Deckers brands: former Mammut CCO becomes EMEA general manager

Felix Münnich has taken the helm for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Deckers Brands.

Münnich is responsible for the duties of senior vice president and general manager EMEA at the US footwear and apparel supplier, the manager announced on Tuesday on the professional networking platform LinkedIn. Before taking on this role at the parent company of brands such as Hoka and UGG, he worked for the Swiss outdoor supplier Mammut.

“This is one of those rare opportunities to help shape the future of some of the most dynamic brands in our industry – Hoka and UGG – and to do so with teams full of energy, ambition, creativity and a collaborative spirit,” said Münnich. “I am very grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to working with such talented colleagues in EMEA and around the world.”

New head of Europe comes from Mammut

At Mammut, he worked as chief commercial officer from the end of 2022. However, he left the company in May “for personal reasons”, Mammut stated. Jérémie Blondel took over the management of commercial activities and trade partnerships.

Before Münnich’s time at Mammut, he worked for the US sporting goods manufacturer Nike. There, he held various positions for 12 years, most recently as vice president and general manager of inline stores for EMEA in Amsterdam. For his new position, he is now returning to the Dutch capital from Zurich.