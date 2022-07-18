Dickies strengthens leadership team with new global creative director

US workwear brand Dickies, a VF Corporation brand, has appointed a new global creative director and vice president of e-commerce to strengthen its leadership team.

Dickies confirmed on Linkedin that Matt Lambert has been named as global creative director to work alongside the brand’s global and regional teams “to drive the brand’s creative director and strategic growth for Dickies globally”.

Lambert has worked for brands including Nike, Express and Abercrombie & Fitch and was most recently creative director at Backcountry from May 2021 to January 2022, leading the development of all concepts, content, and creative direction across the Backcountry portfolio of brands.

Dickies said on LinkedIn: "Matt comes to us with an authentic passion and personal connection to the workwear space with the street cred associated with a professional career that spans across lifestyle brands like Nike.”

While Bram Hutchinson has been appointed as vice president of e-commerce (NORA) from Igloo Products Corp. He has also held various roles in e-commerce and merchandising at Stussy, Stance Socks, Lululemon and Gap.

Commenting on Hutchinson's appointment, Dickies added: "Bram brings a unique skill set acquired over the past 15 years at high growth lifestyle product companies such as Igloo, Stussy, Stance, Lululemon and Gap.

“In his role, Bram will make data-informed decisions to execute the digital go-to-market strategy while delivering a best-in-class brand experience to amplify consumer connectivity. We're eager for Bram to roll up his sleeves to lead the digital commerce presence and redefine how we show up on Dickies.com and in the marketplace, in partnership with a great team."