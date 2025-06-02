Dior confirms Jonathan Anderson as creative director

Jonathan Anderson has assumed the entire creative direction at Dior. The Northern Irish designer will oversee the women's, men's and haute couture collections, the French fashion house announced on Monday on the social media platform Instagram. He will present his first collection for Dior Men on June 27 during Paris Fashion Week.

“It is a great honour to join the House of Dior as creative director of both Women’s and Men’s collections," said Anderson in a quote on LinkedIn. "I have always been inspired by the rich history of this House, its depth, and empathy. I look forward to working alongside its legendary ateliers to craft the next chapter of this incredible story.”

Anderson takes over for Chiuri

Speculation had long been rife about whether Anderson might take on this role. After he was appointed the new menswear head in mid-April and the departure of Maria Grazia Chiuri, the fashion house's previous artistic director, was officially announced at the end of last week, expectations grew even higher.

“I have followed [Anderson's] career with great interest since he joined the LVMH group over ten years ago," said Dior CEO Delphine Arnault. "I am convinced that he will bring a creative and modern vision to our House, inspired by the fabulous story of Monsieur Dior and the codes he created. He will be supported by our teams and our incredible ateliers who will bring his creativity to life.”

Anderson joins Dior from Loewe. He served as chief designer at the Spanish fashion house, which, like Dior, is part of the French luxury goods group LVMH, for 11 and a half years.