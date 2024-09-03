Dior taps rormer Miu Miu Chief for key leadership role

Christian Dior Couture has announced a major change in its executive ranks. Benedetta Petruzzo, previously the Chief Executive Officer at Miu Miu, is set to join the storied French fashion house as its new Managing Director, effective October 15th.

The appointment, lauded by Dior's Chairman and CEO Delphine Arnault, comes at a crucial time for the LVMH-owned brand as it seeks to further cement its position in the competitive luxury market. Arnault expressed confidence in Petruzzo's ability to drive Dior's continued growth and international influence, citing her extensive experience in the luxury sector.

Petruzzo brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Prior to her tenure at Miu Miu, she held a key position at Kering Eyewear as Executive Vice President for North America. Her background also includes a stint at management consulting firm Bain & Company, where she focused on the retail and luxury sectors.

The incoming Managing Director expressed enthusiasm for her new role, acknowledging the prestigious nature of the Dior brand and the responsibility that comes with the position. "I am deeply honored to join Dior," Petruzzo stated, indicating her eagerness to collaborate with the Executive Committee and Zone Presidents to further develop the brand's business.

This executive reshuffle also sees the departure of current Managing Director Charles Delapalme, who is slated to take on a new, as-yet-unannounced role within the LVMH Group following a transition period. Arnault praised Delapalme's contributions to Dior's success since 2018.