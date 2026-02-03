DPD UK names new chief executive officer

Parcel delivery firm DPD, a member of Geopost, has appointed Justin Pegg as the new chief executive officer of DPD UK, as former CEO Elaine Kerr becomes chairwoman.

Pegg, who is currently chief operating officer at DPD, has been with the company for more than 35 years, and has been a member of the senior leadership team since 2016 and an executive director since 2020.

In his new role, Pegg will serve as CEO of DPD UK and head of the UK/Ireland cluster, effective immediately.

Yves Delmas, chief executive officer at Geopost, said in a statement: “Justin is a proven leader with a strong record of leading teams, driving performance, and delivering sustainable growth. His unique level of knowledge and understanding of our business will ensure DPD UK continues to lead the market and achieve ever higher levels of success.

“We wish Justin the very best of luck as CEO and offer him our full support as we move forward.”

Following the appointment, Kerr will assume the chairwoman role and continue to guide and shape DPD UK’s overall strategic direction, working closely with the UK executive board.

Delmas added: “I would like to warmly thank Elaine for her outstanding leadership and dedication over the past four and a half years.

“Under her guidance, the business has achieved remarkable success and followed a strong, positive trajectory. Elaine leaves a lasting legacy, and we wish her the very best in her new role.”