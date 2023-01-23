Drest names new chief financial officer

Luxury mobile fashion, beauty and lifestyle game Drest has named Henri Holm as its new chief financial officer as the company prepares for its next phase of worldwide expansion.

Holm will join Drest’s executive team and will drive strategic choices as the mobile game aims to deliver “the second evolution of its core gaming product” as it pushes forward with developments in the metaverse to become the leading creative platform for fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle gamification.

He has more than 20 years of international experience in the games industry, having worked with privately funded, venture capital-funded, and publicly listed companies, driving finance, business development and digital strategy creation. Drest added that Holm brings a “wealth of knowledge in scaling up multinational firms” such as Fandom Sports Media, Nokia Greater China and Rovio Entertainment, where he oversaw the development of the Angry Birds franchise across Asia.

Commenting on his new role, Holm said in a statement: "I am thrilled to join Drest and be part of a deeply talented multinational team focused on creating innovative, exceptionally designed and inclusive gaming experiences.

“Drest is built by hand-picked industry experts from gaming, tech, luxury fashion and original content creators. I look forward to working with all and merging the creative worlds of fashion, beauty and lifestyle with the many possibilities of the metaverse."

Lisa Bridgett, chief executive at Drest, added: "I am simply delighted to team with Henri. He has so much successful experience in leading innovative gaming companies that have made smart resource allocation decisions - enabled for media, growth and the future. Henri's acumen will be invaluable as we enter a very exciting year for Drest."