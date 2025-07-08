Drumohr names first creative director

Drumohr, the Italian knitwear specialist with a heritage dating back to 1770 in the Scottish Highlands, has named Massimiliano Giornetti as its first-ever creative director.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Drumohr said that Giornetti, former creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo, brings “extraordinary experience in the world of international fashion,” to the role, as the Italian fashion brand looks to evolve the brand.

Giornetti led the creative direction of Salvatore Ferragamo for sixteen years, first for menswear (since 2004) and then also for the women's collections (from 2010). In 2017, he collaborated on the relaunch of the prestigious Chinese luxury brand Shanghai Tang, and since 2021, he has been director of Polimoda, the renowned Florentine training institute.

Established in 1770 in Dumfries, Scotland, Drumohr is known for its high-end knitwear collections that have been worn by international clientele, from the British royal family to the King of Norway, as well as celebrities such as Audrey Hepburn and James Stewart.

In 2006, the brand was acquired by Gruppo Ciocca, which transferred production from Scotland to Italy. Drumohr has stores in Milan, Turin, Rome and the luxe resort destination Forte dei Marmi.