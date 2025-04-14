Drykorn appoints new Head of Marketing from Hugo Boss
Drykorn has announced the appointment of Berlin native Anni Oppermann as its new Head of Marketing, effective April 1. With a strong track record in brand strategy and emotional brand storytelling, Oppermann is set to play a key role in supporting the German fashion label’s international growth ambitions.
Bringing over two decades of experience in digital communication and brand development, Oppermann most recently served as Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Central Europe at Hugo Boss AG, based in Metzingen. Before that, she held several senior leadership roles at Adidas, where she contributed to shaping the global identity of the Herzogenaurach-based sportswear giant.
"I am very pleased that we have been able to recruit Anni Oppermann, a digital and brand expert with many years of international experience, for Drykorn," said Drykorn CEO Marco Götz. "Together, we will consistently drive forward the further development of our brand and our activities."
