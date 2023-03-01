Dsquared2 appoints Ennio Fontana as general manager

Dsquared2 has announced that Ennio Fontana will succeed Sergio Azzolari, who was named chief executive in April last year, as the company’s new general manager.

Fontana, who held the same role at the Roberto Cavalli brand, joins Dsquared2 today, March 1, and will be responsible for reinforcing the brand’s international business development and expansion strategies to strengthen its market position.

Dean and Dan Caten, co-founders and creative directors at Dsquared2, said in a statement: “We are happy to welcome Ennio in our team. His extensive experience in the fashion industry, coupled with his strategic vision and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead Dsquared2 into its next phases of development.”

Commenting on his appointment, Fontana added: “It is an honour and a privilege to work with Dean and Dan Caten and the entire team. Dsquared2 is a brand that I have always taken as a point of reference in my career. I am highly motivated and sure I can give my contribution to the further development of the brand.”

In the past two decades, Fontana has held diverse executive positions in the fashion and retail industry, including Tod’s, the Plein Group and Roberto Cavalli.