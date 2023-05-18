Ebay appoints in-house pre-loved style director

Online marketplace Ebay has appointed fashion stylist and pre-loved fashion advocate Amy Bannerman as its in-house pre-loved style director.

Bannerman, who has more than 20 years of buying and selling on Ebay, will be responsible for styling and sourcing for the marketplace’s fashion-related campaigns, styling for key talent that work with the site, as well as on-site merchandising consultations and acting as a fashion spokesperson for the brand.

Prior to adopting this role, Bannerman worked closely with Ebay to style the Islanders in the Love Island villa in pre-loved items sourced from the marketplace, including a selection of pre-loved, authenticated sneakers and garments from Ebay’s Imperfects range. A role she will continue to do.

In addition, Bannerman will play a key role in Ebay’s partnership with Vogue Forces For Change, which celebrates sustainability, diversity and changemakers. She will work with the British Vogue team to find pre-loved gems on Ebay for upcoming activations and give consumers insight into how to tap into trends through vintage and pre-loved on the site.

Kirsty Keoghan, global general manager of fashion at Ebay, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to officially welcome Amy into the Ebay team, she has already been instrumental to Ebay’s impact in the pre-loved fashion movement, so we can’t wait to build on this relationship and see what further results we can achieve together.”

Commenting on her new role, Bannerman added: “I’m so happy to start this new role, it has been incredible working with eBay to style the Islanders for the past couple seasons and I'm so proud of how much we have already changed pre-loved perceptions. I’m excited to work even more closely with the eBay team to inspire a more conscious way of shopping.”