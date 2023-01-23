Eco-Age appoints Harriet Vocking as new CEO

Sustainable strategy and business consultancy Eco-Age has promoted Harriet Vocking, former chief strategy officer, to chief executive officer.

Vocking has worked at Eco-Age for ten years and is described by the agency as being “integral to its success and growth,” as she has helped to drive the business “with passion, nurturing its clients and teams and expanding the company vision”.

Commenting on her new role, Vocking said in a statement: “I’m so proud to be taking on this role at Eco-Age. I truly believe that we have something unique to offer. For the last ten years, this business has been at the forefront of sustainability and has driven some of the most future-fit conversations.

“We have an incredibly talented team supported by our strategic partners driving the business forward. We have one planet – and one opportunity to make it an Eco-Age and it is my privilege to lead the business at such a critical time for our collective future.”

To support the growth of the business in “its next chapter,” Eco-Age has also strengthened its leadership team, appointing Mary-Jane Attafuah as consultancy director to join Fiona Robinson as operations director, Silvia Laurino as commercial director, Jenny Campbell as design director and Steve Pavlou as finance director.

Livia Firth, founder and creative director of Eco-Age, added: “Eco-Age is made up of the best people in our industry - super smart, creative and impact driven - all of whom have played an important role in where we are today. We are proud to be a predominantly female-led business and look forward to this new phase with Harriet at the helm.”

Eco-Age has offices in London and Milan and works globally with businesses, organisations, and NGOs to drive meaningful change through strategic support, from climate action and business agility to industry advocacy and creative activation. Its clients include leading brands such as Golden Goose, Ugg, Vanish, Mecca, Harrods and the Natural Diamond Council.