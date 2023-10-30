Edward Enninful and Ozwald Boateng scoop awards at Black Excellence 2024

Credits: Image: Edward Enninful and Vogue Who’s on Next via Condé Nast.

The Powerlist Black Excellence Awards, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Friday, celebrated influential Black Britons, including fashion designer Ozwald Boateng, actors Adjoah Andoh, and David Harewood. Edward Enninful OBE, the Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Condé Nast, was recognized as this year's most influential Black individual.

Established in 2006, the Powerlist highlights Black role models, partnering with J.P. Morgan to honor exceptional individuals across various fields. This year's event had a 'Coming of Age' theme, marking the 18th edition of The Powerlist magazine.

Aside from the Top 100 Powerlistees, 11 outstanding individuals received awards in different categories. Notable winners for the fashion industry include Vanessa Kingori, Conde Nast’s Chief Business Officer, for the 2024 Executive Leadership Council Executive of the Year Award.

